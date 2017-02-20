Product of the Week
UV-2600 Spectrophotometer

February 20, 2017
Shimadzu’s UV-2600 spectrophotometer is the easy-to-use, high-accuracy solution for thickness measurements of a variety of coatings and films. The single monochromator system has been engineered with an advanced optical system to substantially reduce stray light. An ultrawide measurement range to 1400 nm enables measurement in the NIR region to address current and emerging materials applications. Specialized software offers a quick and easy way to calculate the film thickness of various coatings. Ideal for analyzing AR, protective, industrial and architectural coatings, the UV-2600 is the accurate, cost-effective solution for confident QA/QC coatings analyses.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
7102 Riverwood Drive
Columbia, MD 21046
Phone: 800-477-1227
Fax: 410-381-1222
