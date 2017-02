PLT Health Solutions is a leading supplier of natural resins (exudates) including Copal, Damar, Mastic and more. Natural resins have been used for centuries in printing inks, coated materials and protective purposes. PLT Health Solutions has more than 50 years experience sourcing quality natural products globally. For fast delivery, resins are stocked locally in our NJ warehouse.

More Info

Contact PLT Health Solutions for samples and more information.

973.984.0900 x210 • www.PLTHealth.com