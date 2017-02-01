The Use of UV-Vis Spectrophotometry for the Analysis of Thin Films and Coatings

Thin films (10 um and less total thickness) play a critical role in our everyday lives. As such, they are a big business and can be found in almost all modern products. Thicker “protection” films or “hard coats” are found on a wide array of consumer products, including such items as door knobs and automotive wheels. These thicker films are designed to offer a protection layer that resists scratching of the underlying surface as well as offering a barrier to moisture and other deleterious compounds.

Thinner films are also found in almost all food packaging materials, which can be composed of a number of thin film layers, each of which provides a specific function, such as for moisture or UV protection, or as an oxygen barrier on surfaces suitable for ink adhesion and protection.

UV-Vis Spectroscopy

Applying coatings as thin films relies heavily on the ability to determine the thickness of the coating for quality control purposes in both the design/development process and in the final production. One method of accomplishing this is through Ultraviolet-Visible (UV-Vis) spectrophotometry.

UV-Vis spectrophotometers are used in a wide variety of fields for applications such as quantitative analysis, colorimetry, or transmittance or reflectance measurements of optical elements, in addition to measuring the thickness of thin films or coatings.

When using UV-Vis spectroscopy, various measurement techniques are available to suit a given sample’s physical characteristics. For example, if a film is on an opaque substrate, such as a wafer, reflection measurement is used to measure its thickness. If the film is on a transparent substrate, or if only the film itself is subjected to analysis, transmission measurement can be used to measure its thickness.

Relative specular reflectance measurements involve shining light on the sample and measuring the specular light reflected at the same angle as the incident light. Relative specular reflectance measurements are especially useful for measuring thin films on a mirror or metal surface.

Transmission measurements involve shining light on a sample and measuring the light transmitted through the sample. The characteristics of the measurements and the points to be aware of differ according to the type of transmitted light measured. For instance, linear transmission measurements measure the part of the transmitted light that passes straight through the sample. This method is generally used on thin transparent film or glass not exceeding approximately 3 mm thickness. Transmission measurements are also used to confirm the almost 100% transmittance found in samples with anti-reflection coatings applied to suppress reflection.

While many methods are available to measure the thickness of a film, UV-Vis spectroscopy permits easy, non-destructive thickness measurements of many types of film. When light is directed on a thin film, a portion of the light can be reflected from the front and rear surfaces of the film. Depending on the thickness of the film, light waves of certain wavelengths that are reflected from these two surfaces of the film can interact to form an interference pattern. The film thickness can be determined by counting the number of interferences on the spectrum within a certain wavelength range.

Application Example: Anti-Reflective Coatings

Anti-reflective (AR) coatings, as one example, can consist of one to many thin film layered stacks. The vast majority of these films must allow light transmission, yet still provide the physical or optical function that they were designed to achieve. The film’s functional characteristic is intimately related to its thickness. AR stacks, for example, can be made up of many layers of alternating high- and low-refractive-index materials ranging in thicknesses from 10 nm to 150 nm. Control of such thickness in production and QA/QC of products can be a challenging endeavor.

In ophthalmics, the area of interest lies in the ability to analyze multiple coatings that are comprised of hard coatings and AR coatings. AR coatings are often applied to lenses in order to reduce glare that would otherwise be present in uncoated lenses. This has become an attractive feature for many consumers, and therefore measurement and control of the AR coating has become increasingly important. In addition to eye glass lenses, AR coatings are found on such consumer products as camera lenses, binoculars, display screens, cell phones and solar cells.

Spectral reflectance is used to measure AR as well as hard coating thickness. The ophthalmic industry takes advantage of the capability to add multiple coatings in various combinations in order to provide the best consumer products.

The industry of applied coatings is broad and diverse. Whether multiple or single coatings are being applied to a substrate, it is of critical importance that the individual coatings by themselves be analyzed for film thickness prior to making a finished product.

When evaluating whether a laboratory instrument is needed, it’s important to understand what instrument/accessory best matches the sample’s characteristics. It may be best to evaluate instruments and accessories that can characterize films in the full spectral wavelength region, extending from the UV, through the visible, and well into the near infrared. In addition, specialized software that offers the ability to analyze a single film on a lens, such as hard coatings on lenses, may be available and worth the investment.

