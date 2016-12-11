Stahl Expands With Two New Application Labs in Pakistan

WAALWIJK, the Netherlands– Chemical company Stahl opened two new application labs in Pakistan on the fifth and sixth of December. One set up in Lahore, the other in Sialkot, both these labs focus on the development of new fashion items and the further enhancement of customer services for leather and performance coating solutions for synthetics. The Lahore and Sialkot labs are both backed up by the latest global solutions and have a strong aftercare division. In addition, the physical testing services for new products are excellent in the Lahore Lab. With the addition of these new labs, Stahl is able to meet the most stringent requirements for shoe uppers and customers in leather and synthetic garments, leather goods, and upholstery throughout Pakistan.

The application lab in Lahore was inaugurated on December 5, 2016. Tuncay Deriner, Stahl’s Managing Director SIPL and IPB Region, spoke at the occasion along with SPPL Directors Muhammad Anwar Iqbal and Ashraf Bajwa. At the opening, guests experienced first-hand how Stahl cooperates with customers to let them grow their business.

“We now have a fully equipped lab in Lahore, and we cover the entire process from soaking to finish, both for wet-end and finishing. But not only the leather division is well represented, performance coatings is a stronghold too,” Deriner said. “In addition, we possess the right machineries for aftercare. Thanks to our state-of-the-art-machineries and physical testing facilities, we are able to meet the most stringent requirements of our customers in the Lahore region.”

The official opening of Stahl’s application lab for leather, aftercare and performance coatings in Sialkot took place on December 6, 2016. Deriner, Iqbal and Bajwa did the formal inauguration. “This application lab is for customers in the Sialkot region,” Iqbal said. “After Karachi and Lahore, the Sialkot addition is the third Application Lab in Pakistan. This is fully in line with our position as industry leader in the wet-end, leather finish, shoe finish and performance coatings.”