PPG Foundation Donates $15,000 to Chicago Urban League for Project Ready

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA – The PPG Foundation recently donated $15,000 to the Chicago Urban League to support the organization’s science, technology, engineering and math out-of-school program and summer camp for middle-school students, Project Ready. The donation was made on behalf of PPG’s architectural coatings facilities in Batavia and Aurora, Illinois, near Chicago.

Project Ready engages African-American students in disadvantaged communities in Chicago, offering them access to quality training in science and technology fields. The 12-week rotation includes in-class presentations and field trips that prepare students to work as a team, solve complex problems, communicate and think critically. Students can also interact with African-American professionals in science, technology and mathematics careers and actively participate in career exploration.

“Increasing and sustaining interest among African-Americans in science and math education is critical to continued growth and new ideas in these fields,” said Hank Saunders, PPG Plant Manager, Batavia. “As a global innovator in paints and coatings, PPG is dedicated to continued innovation in science and technology because it is at the core of what we do. We are glad to work with the Chicago Urban League and strengthen the pipeline for technical careers with students at a young age.”

Melanie Sillas, Senior Development Officer, Chicago Urban League, said, “The Chicago Urban League is committed to growing and maintaining the pipeline of qualified talent for science, technology, engineering and math careers, and with the help of PPG, we’re proud to continue the Project Ready program. This early exposure to science and technology concepts will help create a direct pathway from science and math education to STEM careers by providing educational support, career exposure and mentoring.”

PPG’s architectural coatings business operates more than 17 PPG PAINTS™ stores and sells through 12 PPG Paints independent retailers in Greater Chicago. The business also has a distribution center in Aurora as well as a manufacturing facility in Batavia.