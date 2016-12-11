Accella Performance Materials™ Receives National Performance Improvement Honor

ST. LOUIS, MO – Accella Performance Materials™ announced that its Accella Polyurethane Systems division has been recognized for exemplary efforts in improving environmental protection, health, safety and security (EHS&S) at its Rancho Cucamonga Facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California, by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading trade association representing specialty chemical manufacturers.

Accella Performance Materials participates in SOCMA’s ChemStewards® program, which encourages companies to operate their factories and production facilities in accordance with sustainable best practices that guarantee safety and environmental compliance for all stakeholders.

Accella accepted a Performance Improvement Award at SOCMA’s 95th Annual Dinner on December 5 in New York City. This is the second year that Accella has received this award. Accella Performance Materials’ President and CEO, Andy Harris, and Jim Gregg, the Plant Manager for the Rancho Cucamonga facility, accepted the honor on behalf of the company at the awards dinner.

“We are very pleased to have received this prestigious honor in recognition of the work that our company and employees have done to further our commitment to the EHS&S program,” said Andy Harris, President and CEO of Accella Performance Materials. “Accella is deeply committed to advancing the principles of safety, environmentally responsible manufacturing and sustainability across all of our eight U.S. facilities, and our Rancho Cucamonga location is no exception. These values and practices are interwoven throughout everything we do as a company and guide manufacturing protocols for each of our business units.”

As a leading independent polyurethane systems house in North America, Accella delivers eco-friendly polyurethane and recycled rubber products and solutions to its network of certified dealers, distributors and OEMs.