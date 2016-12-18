Maroon Group Buys Cadence Chemical

AVON, OH – Maroon Group LLC, Avon, Ohio, has acquired Cadence Chemical, a national distributor of specialty chemicals based in Stamford, Connecticut. Cadence Chemical’s management team, led by John Wilson, will remain in place and continue to actively manage the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Cadence supplies specialty intermediates for the CASE, chemical processing, water treatment and associated industries. Cadence has a record of strong supplier and customer relationships executed by a dedicated team.

“We’re pleased to complete this acquisition and welcome Cadence to Maroon Group,” said Mark E. Reichard, President and CEO of Maroon Group. “John and his team have built an impressive company that shares a similar business model and values as Maroon. We will be making further investments in the organization to accelerate their growth and look forward to building upon Cadence’s historical success. The specialty intermediates segment, serviced by both Cadence and U.S. Chemicals, is an important part of our business, and the combination provides a compelling product and service offering to our customers.”

“The collaborative culture and business model of Maroon Group are a super fit with Cadence,” said John Wilson, President of Cadence Chemical. He added, “Maroon has the team and infrastructure in place that will allow us to further expand our business. The focus that they place on service to the customer is unmatched in our industry.”

Maroon Group is one of the fastest growing specialty chemical distributors in North America. The group’s portfolio of companies includes Maroon, Cadence Chemical, U.S. Chemicals, CNX Distribution, D.B. Becker, Addipel and Polyram USA.