BASF Completes Acquisition of Chemetall

SOUTHFIELD, MI – BASF has completed its acquisition of Albermarle’s global surface treatment business, Chemetall. Through this acquisition, BASF’s Coatings division expands its portfolio.

BASF combines its know-how in chemistry and coatings applications with Chemetall’s expertise in surface treatment. The combined businesses will benefit from each other’s global infrastructure, scale and market access, driving new growth opportunities by offering innovative solutions to customers.

“We are extending a warm welcome to our new colleagues,” said Markus Kamieth, President of BASF’s Coatings division. “The acquisition of Chemetall allows us to significantly expand our market. By combining the expertise and innovation power of two global market leaders, we will accelerate innovation and make our customers even more successful.”

Chemetall develops and manufactures customized technology and system solutions for surface treatment. The company’s products protect metals from corrosion, facilitate forming and machining, allow parts to be optimally prepared for the painting process, and ensure proper coating adhesion. These chemicals are used in a wide range of industries and end-markets, such as automotive, aerospace, aluminum finishing and metal forming. Chemetall’s 2015 sales were $845 million.

To prepare for a seamless integration, BASF has established a Global Integration Management Team to ensure business continuity and keep a clear priority on customers’ needs.