New Vice President for Camfil APC Americas

JONESBORO, AR - Camfil Air Pollution Control (APC) has appointed Graeme Bell to the position of Vice President, Camfil APC Americas.

Bell will relocate from Europe to Camfil APC corporate headquarters in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he will hold full responsibility for the manufacturing, technical and training facility in Jonesboro, as well as North and South American sales operations for the company's dust-, mist- and fume-collection products. Bell will report to Christian Debus, Global Executive Vice President of Camfil APC.

In the four years since Bell joined the company, Camfil APC has promoted him to a succession of sales and general management posts in Europe. His most recent title was Vice President, Camfil APC Europe, where he handled UK, German and Czech operations including manufacturing sites, as well as full strategic growth responsibility for Europe.

Bell comes to Camfil APC with 26 years of experience in the air pollution control industry. Directly prior to joining the company, he was Global Market Manager for Porvair Filtration Ltd., Fareham, UK, a manufacturer of liquid and gas filtration products. Before that, he spent nearly 14 years with Donaldson Filtration IAF, Leicester, UK, where he started as an Area Manager and eventually became a Country Manager for the Industrial Air Filtration Division, which markets dust collectors and aftermarket filters in the UK.