Pilot Chemical Names VP of Manufacturing & Engineering

CINCINNATI – Pilot Chemical Co. announced that Chris Leedy has been named VP of Manufacturing and Engineering. Leedy will replace Ken Eckroth, who announced his retirement in late November.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to Pilot’s leadership team,” said Mike Scott, President of Pilot Chemical. “Chris’ extensive background in supply chain, product management, marketing and manufacturing will help us drive improvement to ensure future growth and success.”

Leedy will lead Pilot’s manufacturing, process and project engineering group functions from the companyl’s headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will oversee five plants located across the United States. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the surfactants and industrial chemicals industry.

“I’m truly honored to join a world-respected supplier,” Leedy said. “Pilot exemplifies the true entrepreneurial spirit of America after starting from an idea more than 60 years ago, and I look forward to being a part of its future.”