BruggemannChemical U.S. Inc. Names New President

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - Effective January 1, 2017, Michael O’Shaughnessy will assume the role of President, BruggemannChemical U.S. Inc. O’Shaughnessy succeeds Ed McDade III, who will retire after 26 years of service. Hired in 2015, O’Shaughnessy previously served as the Vice President.

During his 37 years in the chemical industry, O’Shaughnessy has worked with a variety of polymer manufacturers including Unocal, DSM NeoResins, Vianova Resins, Alberdingk Boley, Omnova and Hexion. He has held commercial, technical and executive positions and has worked with waterborne, solventborne, high solids, powder and UV-curable systems.

BruggemannChemical U.S. Inc. is the North American subsidiary of the Germany-based BrüggemannChemical.