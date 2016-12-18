Oxea Announces Price Increases

OBERHAUSEN, Germany – Oxea announced a number of price increases for its products that will be effective January 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

The company will increase list and off-list prices on propionic acid, n-butyric acid, isobutyric acid, 2-ethylhexanoic acid and isononanoic acid for EMEA. Propionic acid will increase €50/mt in Europe and $55/mt in other regions. N-butyric acid and isobutyric acid will increase €60/mt in Europe and $70/mt in other regions. 2-ethylhexanoic acid will increase €90/mt in Europe and $100/mt in other regions, and isononanoic acid will increase €100/mt in Europe and $110/mt in other regions.

The company will increase list and off-list prices on n-butyric acid, isobutyric acid, 2-ethylhexanoic acid and isononanoic acid for North America. N-butyric acid and isobutyric acid will increase $70/mt, or $3/lb. 2-ethylhexanoic acid and isononanoic acid will increase $110/mt, or $5/lb.

Oxea will increase list and off-list prices on linear fatty acids n-valeric acid, n-heptanoic acid and pelargonic acid for North America and EMEA. For EMEA, these acids will increase €100/mt for Europe and $110 for other regions. For North America, these acids will increase $110/mt, or $5/lb.

Oxea will implement a price increase in North America, Mexico and South America on n-propanol, n-propyl acetate and n/i butanol, n/i-butyl acetate. In North America and Mexico, these products will increase $0.05/lb. In South America, they will increase $110/mt.

Oxea will increase list and off-list prices on neopentyl glycol and trimethylolpropane. Neopentyl glycol will increase $70/mt, or $0.03/lb, in North American and Latin America. Trimethylolpropane will increase $110/mt, or $0.05/lb, in North America and Latin America.