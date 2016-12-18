Archroma Receives Eco-Innovation Award for Sustainability Initiatives

REINACH, Switzerland - Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, received the Award for Eco-innovation from WWF Pakistan at the organization’s Annual Green Office Network Meeting in Karachi, Pakistan.

The Eco-innovation Award recognizes Archroma’s continuous efforts to foster sustainable innovations aimed at preserving dwindling groundwater reserves and developing eco-efficient processes that reduce energy, process time, and resource consumption. Naeem Mughal, Director General, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Pakistan, presented the award.

Earlier this year, the WWF granted Green Office labeling rights to Archroma’s offices in Landhi, Pakistan.

Mujtaba Rahim, CEO of Archroma Pakistan, said, “We are continuously creating powerful new processes and products that support our and our customers’ sustainability ambitions. Our innovative teams are raising the bar on environmental standards and production cycles in our industries. For instance, our EarthColors sulfur dyes are developed from natural waste such as walnut and almond husks and agricultural crop waste, replacing the oil-based raw materials to create warm shades of brown on cotton fabrics. Our Sustainable Effluent Treatment plant at Jamshoro, Pakistan, operates at zero liquid discharge in our production processes, saving enormous amounts of water.”