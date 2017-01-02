Product of the Week
Polymer for Concrete Sealers

January 2, 2017
Essential R5191 is a self-crosslinking acrylic polymer that can be formulated into < 50 g/L VOC concrete sealers. When formulated properly, the finish is non-blushing, non-yellowing and exhibits excellent wet adhesion, and chemical and stain resistance properties. It will pass ASTM C309 testing for cure and seals when properly formulated.

R5191 can be formulated into interior and exterior wet-look sealers.

Essential Polymers™

P.O. Box 12 | Merton, Wisconsin 53056 | Ph: 262.538.0091 | Fax: 262.538.1354

www.essentialpolymers.com

