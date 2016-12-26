Top 10 PCI Company News Stories for 2016
December 26, 2016
No Comments
Below are the year’s most viewed company news stories on the PCI website. Stories featuring mergers and acquisitions and leadership changes at large U.S. coatings companies were popular this year.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co. to Acquire Valspar
- AkzoNobel Confirms Talks With BASF
- PPG Announces Executive Appointments
- American Securities to Acquire Chromaflo Technologies
- Emerald Performance Materials to Sell Specialties and Polymer Additives and Nitriles Businesses
- Wetting and Dispersing Additives
- Evonik Acquires Specialty & Coating Additives Business of Air Products
- AkzoNobel to Acquire BASF's Industrial Coatings Business
- BASF to Acquire Chemetall
- BASF Launches New Global Pigments Brand
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.