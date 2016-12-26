Top 10 PCI Industry News Stories for 2016
December 26, 2016
Below are the year’s most-viewed industry news stories on the PCI website. Stories featuring new technology were the most popular.
- Researcher Develops Water-Soluble Polymer for Water-Resistant Coatings
- Researchers Studying Bird Feathers Discover New Way to Create Colors
- Eastern Michigan University Professor to Research Safer Coatings for U.S. Military
- New Material Could Make Aircraft Deicers a Thing of the Past
- Researchers Develop Coating to Make Soap Pour Cleanly from Plastic Bottles
- New Technology Helps to Accelerate Coatings Development
- New Report Studies Global Market for Powder Coatings
- The Science of Watching Paint Dry: Nanotech for Everyday Impact
- Researchers Develop Rubbery Coatings to Beat Ice Formation
- Berkeley Lab Scientists Developing Paint-On Coating for Energy Efficient Windows
