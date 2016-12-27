Dunn-Edwards Paints Signs Merger Agreement with Nippon Paint

LOS ANGELES – Dunn-Edwards Corp. has entered into a merger agreement with Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest paint manufacturers, and certain of its subsidiaries. Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint will maintain the Dunn-Edwards brand and its range of paints. The merger with Dunn-Edwards provides Nippon Paint with a platform for growth throughout the United States.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for both companies,” said Karl Altergott, CEO of the Los Angeles-based Dunn-Edwards. “We will continue business as usual as Dunn-Edwards, producing our superior paint and maintaining our culture that we’ve embraced for 91 years. Plus, we’ll have an influx of resources, new coatings technology and an opportunity to grow with a financially strong global leader.”

Nippon Paint’s President and CEO Tetsushi Tado commented, “We’ve wanted to expand our architectural paints in the U.S. and have been searching for the right partner. It is important to us that Dunn-Edwards is the most environmentally responsible paint manufacturer, which fits with our mission. They are respected by both painting contractors and designers as a top choice. We enjoy the same reputation throughout Asia, so it’s an ideal fit.”

The 135-year-old Nippon Paint Holdings is a pioneer in coatings technology in Japan and operates more than 30 manufacturing plants throughout Asia, producing over one million tons of paint and coatings annually. It is known globally for architectural paints, and premium automotive, industrial and marine coatings.

Founded in Los Angeles, Dunn-Edwards has its roots in the Southwest, operating 130 stores along with 80+ authorized dealers. Dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment, Dunn-Edwards produces its coatings in a LEED® Gold-certified manufacturing plant.