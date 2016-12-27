Jotun Paints Doubles Production Capacity in Oman

SEEB, Oman - In celebration of 30 years of successful operations in Oman, Jotun Paints inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art factory in Rusayl Industrial Estate in Seeb, Oman. Built over an expansive area of 60,000 square meters, the new facility has a production capacity of 50 million liters of paint per year and is equipped to fulfill market needs for the next 15 to 20 years.

Over a period of 30 years, Jotun Paints has continuously invested in people, manufacturing capacity and product development to meet the increasing needs of environment-friendly and high-quality coatings. Today, Jotun Paints has a nationwide dealer distribution with more than 200 shops and a strong position in decorative, protective and marine projects. Jotun’s production capacity has gradually increased from one million liters in 1985 to 25 million liters in 2014.

The state-of-the art facility, which will house multiple departments such as production, warehouse and administrative offices, has been constructed in compliance with the highest HSE standards and in accordance with Jotun’s environment-friendly policy, Green Steps. Designed to emit less VOC emissions due to the reduced use of hazardous materials during construction, the facility will have a low carbon footprint and contributes to greater energy savings.

“The opening of our newest and technologically advanced factory in Oman reflects our commitment to the country’s ambition to develop into a diversified economy with increased investments and focus in the manufacturing sector,” said Anwar Ali Sultan, Chairman of Jotun Paints Oman. “Equipped with the latest technology to improve output and enhance the production processes, we are excited to see Jotun expanding its reach across the sultanate and look forward to continue leading the industry with our innovative lines of products and solutions.”

Commenting on Jotun’s 30 years of business in Oman and the opening of the new facility, Bjorn Skjelby, General Manager of Jotun Paints Oman, said,” Today we embark on a new chapter and a huge step to an even brighter future. Our production capacity has steadily increased over three decades from one million liters in 1985 to over 25 million liters in 2014. It is the determined support of each and every member of our team that has contributed in making Jotun the most preferred choice of environment-friendly paint manufacturer both locally and regionally.”

Over the last 30 years, Jotun Paints Oman has brought in a host of innovative products that protects and beautifies property. Jotun has the unique privilege of painting iconic buildings such as Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa, Grand Hyatt Muscat, Millennium Resort Mussanah, Salalah Rotana Resort, Sifawy Boutique Hotel at Jebel Sifah, Al Mouj, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and Muscat Hills Golf & Country Club, among others.

Since setting up its first factory in 1985, Jotun Paints has continuously invested in people, manufacturing capacity and product development to meet the increasing needs of the maturing market.