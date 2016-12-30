CCAI Brings Education and Chapter Activity to Alabama

CALERA, AL - The Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI) returns to Alabama Power’s Technology Applications Center (TAC) in Calera, Alabama, in February 2017 to present the popular Powder Coating and Curing Processes Seminar. The seminar provides attendees with training and networking to increase everyday productivity and improve processes. CCAI also announced that a group of enthusiastic members have started the Alabama Chapter.

The day and a half seminar features a thorough introduction to the powder coating process, including cleaning and pretreatment, powder coating materials, application equipment and booths, curing options, part movement, running an efficient system, and testing methods. All the classroom training will be presented by industry experts from some of the leading companies in the finishing business including: Nordson Corp., Sherwin-Williams, Coral Chemical Co., Midwest Finishing Systems, Kolene, DeFelsko, Georgia Power, Heraeus Noblelight and Fostoria, a division of TPI Corp. The seminar is scheduled for February 21-22, 2017.

Along with the educational instruction, attendees will spend time in the fully equipped lab at the TAC to experience live demonstrations and opportunities for hands-on training. This interactive format allows attendees to get applied knowledge of the technologies they are learning in the classroom. Attendees will have the chance to powder coat and cure a part onsite to take home with them.

Throughout the past couple years, CCAI has hosted quality training at Alabama Power’s TAC and worked with many area suppliers and end-users. There has been increased interest in learning more about the finishing industry and keeping current on the latest trends and technologies within surface finishing. The formation of the new CCAI Alabama Chapter will provide a plethora of events and educational offerings going forward.

The Alabama chapter held its kick-off meeting, a plant tour of Alabama Washer and Oven, last month. Attendees enjoyed the information provided by the host company as well as the dinner, compliments of Alabama Power. The chapter is working on the 2017 calendar with anticipated events such as a fishing trip, plant tours, a golf outing and several technical presentations. Check the CCAI website regularly for updates. Click the CHAPTER tab and select Alabama.

For complete details and to register for the Powder Coating and Curing Processes Seminar, visit www.ccaiweb.com, click on the EVENTS tab and scroll down to the seminar. Call Kelly LeCount at CCAI at 859/356.1030 with questions.