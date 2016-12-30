Ohio Transmission Corp. Announces Acquisitions

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Transmission Corp., an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has acquired both C & C Industrial Sales LLC and Midway Industrial Supply.

C & C Industrial Sales LLC, known in the marketplace as CCIS, is headquartered in Gallatin, Tennessee, with a second location in Raleigh, North Carolina, and specializes in spray finishing systems, installation, service and repair across the southern and southeastern United States. Midway Industrial Supply Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, also specializes in spray finishing systems and sealant and adhesive application systems for industrial customers throughout the upper and central Midwest, along with Midway Industrial’s recent acquisition of Contrast Equipment Co., based in Kansas City, Missouri. The companies will operate as divisions of OTP Industrial Solutions, which provides technical sales and service for industrial spray finishing, sealant and adhesive, automation, pumps, motion control, fluid power, and power transmission systems.

“Both CCIS and Midway Industrial are leaders in their respective markets with outstanding associates and management teams,” said Phil Derrow, President and CEO of Ohio Transmission Corp. “Together with OTP’s already strong presence in the finishing, sealant and adhesive application markets in several states, the addition of CCIS and Midway will make OTP a national leader with the ability to provide customers with unmatched system integration capabilities. OTP’s expertise in robotic and factory automation technologies also adds exciting new capabilities to better serve Midway’s and CCIS’s customers.”

With this acquisition, Ohio Transmission Corp. now has 27 locations throughout the South, Midwest and Northeast, along with eight service shops. The addition of CCIS’s and Midway’s combined 75 associates brings Ohio Transmission Corp.’s existing workforce to more than 750 employees.

“The addition of CCIS and Midway reinforces OTP’s commitment to provide each of our customers with expert solutions in every one of our markets and product categories,” said Rob Webb, President of OTP Industrial Solutions. “Our customers value the expertise of our associates and the professionalism we bring to every relationship. The associates of Midway and CCIS are a perfect fit to help OTC deliver what matters most to our customers.”

As divisions of OTP Industrial Solutions, CCIS and Midway will have access to OTC’s product and service offerings and support resources. The acquisition provides significant growth opportunities for the associates of all of the companies and will provide customers with a more comprehensive set of technical solutions.

“Bringing our companies together, without a doubt, brings more opportunities for CCIS employees, its suppliers and, most importantly, the customers we serve,” said Wade Hickam, CCIS CEO. “As customers continue to reduce in-house technical capabilities, we will be even better positioned to provide the finishing and related products they utilize in their operations as well as the required technical support that goes along with it. Our combined capabilities will be unmatched in the industry.”

Established in 1963, Ohio Transmission Corp. is one of the largest industrial distributors and service providers in the United States. Its divisions include OTP Industrial Solutions, a provider of expert solutions for industrial spray finishing, motion control, fluid power, power transmission and pumping systems, and Air Technologies®, a compressed air system equipment and service provider and the largest distributor of Atlas Copco compressed air equipment in North America. The company maintains locations throughout the South, the Midwest and Northeast.