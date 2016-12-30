SRG Global Adds Capability In China

TROY, MI – SRG Global™, a Guardian company, has broken ground for its first paint line in Asia. Local officials, customers and company executives joined in the ceremony at the company’s Suzhou facility in Jiangsu Province, China.

The new state-of-the-art paint line for automotive interior and exterior applications allows SRG Global to offer additional capability across China and the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion will add 5,000 square meters to the existing 20,000-square-meter Suzhou facility.

“This is a milestone for the company in the region,” said Dave Prater, President and CEO of SRG Global. “It reinforces our commitment to growing our capabilities in Asia and creating value for our customers and society.”

“Safety, sustainability and flexibility will be the key drivers in the design of the line as we strive to meet our customers’ needs by providing solutions and service to China domestic and global customers,” said Jose Manuel Sanchez, Asia-Pacific Managing Director for SRG Global.

In addition to the new expansion in Suzhou, SRG Global has a regional headquarters in the Wan Chai District of Hong Kong; technical commercial offices in Shanghai, China, and Yokohama, Japan; and manufacturing facilities in Suzhou and soon Xiaogan, China, which is expected to begin production during the first half of 2017.