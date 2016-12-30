Greenkote Doubles Capacity At Ohio Facility

BROOK PARK, OH - Greenkote PLC, a provider of advanced anti-corrosion metal coatings, has more than doubled capacity at its headquarters production facility in Brook Park, Ohio. The company says that the expansion has come in response to increasing demands from the automotive and construction industries.

“Greenkote usage is showing a strong rise in the markets we serve,” said Greenkote CEO Mark Gore. “Over the past year, we’ve seen a steady increase in orders for anti-corrosion and metal-protection coatings, and our new state-of-the-art coating line will help us keep pace with the need.”

The company says that the new facilities will multiply current capacity by nearly two and a half times, giving the company the ability to process more than 150 tons of parts per month. It will also provide for the application of specialized topcoats and sealers to Greenkote-treated components to further enhance the coating performance.

Recently, the company announced its treatment system has been used to protect the assembly bolts used in the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement, a structure measuring 108 meters high and 162 meters long, with a span of 257 meters and a lifetime of a minimum of 100 years. The structure was finally moved into position last month, six years after work started on it.

Greenkote PLC provides coating services for construction, automotive, rail, utilities and a range of other industries in which products are exposed to harsh and corrosive environments. Greenkote can be applied to a broad range of metal parts, from threaded fasteners to stamped and cast pieces, in sizes from 0.2 to 78 inches

Greenkote provides its coatings solutions through a global network of coating centers and licensees. Plants and licensees are located in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.