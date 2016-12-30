No. 1020 is a 500 °F (260 °C) vertical airflow cabinet oven from Grieve, currently used for pass-thru heat processing with a customer’s conveyor system. Workspace dimensions of this oven measure 44” W x 24” D x 24” H. 10 KW are installed in Incoloy sheathed tubular heating elements, while a 1000 CFM, 1-HP recirculating blower provides vertical downward airflow to the workload.

This cabinet oven features 4” insulated walls and an aluminized steel exterior. Other features include Type 304, 2B finish stainless steel interior and penetration in the sidewalls for customer’s conveyor system.

Controls on the No. 1020 include a digital indicating temperature controller, a manual reset excess temperature controller with separate contactors and a recirculating blower airflow safety switch.

Call 847/546.8225 or e-mail @grievecorp.com.