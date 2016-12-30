PPG to Distribute Wastewater Substrate-Repair Products from Sauereisen

PITTSBURGH – PPG has reached an agreement to distribute several wastewater infrastructure-repair products manufactured by Sauereisen, a leading global producer of corrosion-resistant materials for industrial applications. Products PPG will offer include RestoKrete™ substrate resurfacer No. F-121, RestoKrete No. 208 filler compound, and RestoKrete No. 209 and No. 209FS filler compounds.

RestoKrete substrate resurfacer No. F-121 is a water-resistant, high-strength substrate-repair material engineered to prevent inflow and infiltration in concrete or brick manholes. The Portland cement-based material is specified primarily to restore the integrity of structural components in municipal wastewater environments.

RestoKrete No. 208 filler compound is an epoxy-based mortar designed to fill voids, irregularities and air pockets in concrete. It also can be used to repair concrete and brick substrates and to provide a water-resistant barrier for those materials.

Epoxy-based RestoKrete No. 209 filler compound is formulated to provide a smooth surface specifically for application of epoxy monolithics by filling voids, irregularities and air pockets in concrete and steel. RestoKrete No. 209FS filler compound is a faster-setting version of the No. 209 product.

Tony Persutti, PPG Water and Wastewater Business Development Manager, Protective and Marine Coatings (PMC), said Sauereisen’s products complement PPG’s line of concrete coating and repair products. “Sauereisen’s materials are heavily specified in wastewater applications and preferred by engineers around the world,” he explained. “Adding their products to the PPG portfolio gives our customers more convenient single-source access to world-class solutions from two globally-recognized companies.”

Founded in 1899, Pittsburgh-based Sauereisen is third-generation family-owned company that has grown into one of the world’s best-known manufacturers of corrosion-resistant materials. The company’s wastewater product portfolio includes a full range of organic and inorganic mortars, filler compounds, sealants and substrate-repair materials. These products are specially engineered to perform in corrosive environments and to prevent inflow and infiltration in new and rehabilitated wastewater collection and treatment facilities.