Axalta Welcomes New Member to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems announced that Deborah J. Kissire has joined the company’s board of directors. She will chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and serve on the Compensation Committee. Kissire currently serves on the boards of directors and audit committees for Cable One Inc., a leading American cable service provider, and Omnicom Group Inc., a global marketing and corporate communications holding company based in the United States. In 2015, she retired as Vice Chair and Regional Managing Partner from Ernst & Young, L.L.P. (EY), where she also served as a member of its Americas Executive Board and Global Practice Group. EY is a leading multinational professional services firm that offers assurance, tax and transaction advisory services to companies around the world.

“Deborah’s financial expertise and experience in governance will enable her to make significant contributions to our board,” explained Charlie Shaver, Axalta’s Chairman and CEO. “Her background in strategic planning will bring valuable insights that will guide Axalta’s long-term growth and expansion of our global operations. The board will also benefit from her perspective on cybersecurity, tax and our acquisition strategy given her track record of bringing a number of large acquisitions to closure.”