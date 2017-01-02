Company NewsGlobal Top 10 and PCI 25

PPG Reaches Agreement for Sale of Plaka Plasterboard Business

CompanyNews-95996740.jpg
January 2, 2017
KEYWORDS divestments / Paint and Coating Manufacturers
Reprints
No Comments

PITTSBURGH - PPG announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Mexico-based Plaka plasterboard and cement-board business to Knauf International GmbH. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PPG acquired the Plaka business in 2014 as part of its acquisition of Comex S.A. de C.V. Plaka, with approximate sales of $30 million in 2015, manufactures plasterboard, cement board and drywall primarily for the Mexican construction market. The business operates a manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.