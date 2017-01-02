Ferro and Simon & Werner GmbH Extend Distribution Partnership

BARCELONA Spain – As of January 1, 2017, Ferro and Simon & Werner GmbH have extended their current distribution partnership in Germany for pigments used in coatings, construction, plastics, cosmetics and other industrial markets.

In addition to the currently supplied heat-stable and weather-resistant complex inorganic color pigments (CICP) from Ferro, Simon & Werner GmbH is now also the exclusive distributor for a broad range of inorganic pigments resulting from the acquisition of Nubiola by Ferro on July 7, 2015. These include ultramarines, iron oxides, chrome oxide greens and bismuth vanadates.

Laurent Jeanne, Ferro’s North Europe Business Manager, commented, “Germany is a very important market for Ferro Pigments, both for our complex inorganic color pigments and our Nubiola legacy ones. We intend to consolidate the distribution partnership for our entire portfolio (with the exception of corrosion inhibitors) in Simon & Werner GmbH, who have been our partner in the country for long. Our local presence combined with Simon & Werner GmbH’s strength, focused on Nubiola legacy pigments from now on, will very much contribute to continue meeting our customers’ needs in such a very demanding area. We do believe that our position as number-one ultramarines producer, strong supplier of zinc ferrites and specialty iron oxides, and CICP leading company allows us to offer a very broad range of color solutions to the German market.”

Ferro Corp., Mayfield Heights, Ohio, is a leading global supplier of technology-based performance materials, including glass-based coatings, pigments and colors, and polishing materials.

Simon & Werner GmbH is a distributor for manufacturers of specialty chemicals and acts as a link between producers and their industrial customers.