Dispenser from Alfa
January 3, 2017
No Comments
Designed to optimize formulation in paint laboratories, COLOR LAB is able to simultaneously dispense bases and colorants to reproduce any tint starting from 100 cc. Its patented pump can dispense micro-drops of 0.0077 cc with absolute precision and repeatability. It does not require repeated calibrations over time, but only a single initial set-up that ensures the repeatability of color formulation. Visit www.alfadispenser.com.
