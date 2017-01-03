New Products

Additives from Evonik

January 3, 2017
Developed for can and coil coatings, TEGO® Flow 375 and TEGO Flow 460 N silicone-free flow and leveling additives are suitable for direct contact with food (FDA 175.300). TEGO Flow 375 is especially compatible in solvent-based formulations and achieves optimum gloss values. TEGO Flow 460 N also possesses deaerating characteristics, enabling defect-free application especially in pigmented formulations. Visit www.tego.de.

