Polyolefin Dispersions from Dow Coating Materials

CANVERA™ polyolefin dispersions provide a drop-in alternative to incumbent epoxy-based metal can coatings. They offer a long-term metal can packaging solution that addresses growing consumer interest in can coatings that exclude Bisphenol-A (BPA) and other materials of concern to consumers. As water-based emulsions, they offer coatings formulators the flexibility to meet direct food contact requirements and can makers the flexibility to spray-apply the coatings. Visit coatings.dow.com/en/products/canvera.