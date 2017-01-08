EMCO Chemical Distributors Canada Ltd. Buys Inortech Chimie Inc.

PLEASANT PRARIE, WI - EMCO Chemical Distributors Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc., Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, successfully completed the acquisition of Inortech Chimie Inc.

The purchase of Inortech expands EMCO’s range of product offerings and enables the provision of support services. The synergies of EMCO Chemical Distributors Canada and Inortech generate a full line specialty distributor and a leader in the CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers), ink and plastic industries.

“EMCO views this acquisition as an amalgamation of strengths,” said Edward Polen, President and CEO of EMCO Chemical Distributors Inc. “Inortech’s excellent technical sales force, unsurpassed R&D support and recognizable name in our industries, will provide us greater opportunities to grow.”

Inortech is a leading specialty chemical distribution company with over 25 years of serving customers in Canada. Inortech headquarters is located in Terrebonne, Quebec, with regional public warehousing throughout Canada. Inortech represents some of the leading chemical producers and manufacturers in the world and is a distributor of CASE, ink, plastic and other chemical products.