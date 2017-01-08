RadTech Elects New President and Board Members

BETHESDA, MD – RadTech announced that Lisa Fine, of Joules Angstrom UV Printing Inks, is assuming the presidency of RadTech International, the nonprofit for ultraviolet and electron beam technologies, for a two-year term that began January 1, 2017. Peter Weissman, Quaker Chemical Corp., will move to Immediate Past President. Eileen Weber, of Red Spot Paint and Varnish, has been nominated to serve as President Elect and will assume office in 2019. New RadTech board members have also been elected including: Susan Bailey, IGM Resins; David Biro, Sun Chemical; and Michael Gould, RAHN USA. Christopher M. Seubert, Ford Motor Co., has been elected to serve as an at-large board member.

Returning RadTech board members include: Alexander Polykarpov, AkzoNobel; Jo Ann Arceneaux, Allnex USA Inc.; George McGill, Coatings and Adhesives Corp.; Xiaosong Wu, DSM Functional Materials; Mark Gordon, Inx International Ink Co.; Beth Runlet, Katecho Inc.; Paul Elias, Miwon North America; Jennifer Heathcote, Phoseon Technology; and Alrick Warner, Procter and Gamble.

RadTech’s next major industry event is the uv.eb WEST 2017 Materials + Manufacturing Summit, Conference and Exhibition, taking place February 27 to March 1 in San Francisco.