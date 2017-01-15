Axalta Coating Systems Buys Ellis Paint Co.

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems announced its acquisition of the business of Ellis Paint Co., a manufacturer of industrial and automotive refinish paint in North America. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1887, Ellis Paint Co. manufactures and distributes a portfolio of coating products suited for an array of industrial applications and substrates including steel, concrete and wood, shipping vessels and construction equipment, and indoor and outdoor furnishings and fittings. Ellis Paint Co. products include the Hy-Lux line of multipurpose coatings, the Shaft-Lac line of solvent-borne coatings, the Maximus line of low-VOC industrial maintenance coatings, and the Engard line of heavy-duty industrial coatings. The automotive segment of Ellis, Pacific Coast Lacquer, developed Poly-Primer.