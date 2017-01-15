PPG Completes Acquisition of Romanian Coatings Manufacturer

PITTSBURGH - PPG has completed its acquisition from the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF) of DEUTEK S.A., a leading Romanian paint and architectural coatings manufacturer that reported sales of €30 million in 2015. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DEUTEK manufactures and markets a large portfolio of professional and consumer paints, including the OSKAR and Danke! brands. Its products are sold in more than 120 do-it-yourself stores and 3,500 independent retail outlets in Romania.