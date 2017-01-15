Names in the NewsFinishing People

Soprema Canada Appoints Technical Specialist

Names-467607423.jpg
January 15, 2017
KEYWORDS Roof Coatings / Waterproof Coating
Reprints
No Comments

DRUMMONDVILLE, Québec - Soprema Canada has appointed Denis Gregoire to the position of Technical Specialist, Liquid Products for the Canadian and international markets. Gregoire will be responsible for the technical and field support of the Liquid division.

Soprema Canada is a division of SOPREMA, Strasbourg, France, a manufacturer of waterproofing, insulation, soundproofing and vegetated solutions for the roofing, building envelope, and civil engineering sectors.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.