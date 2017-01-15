Soprema Canada Appoints Technical Specialist

DRUMMONDVILLE, Québec - Soprema Canada has appointed Denis Gregoire to the position of Technical Specialist, Liquid Products for the Canadian and international markets. Gregoire will be responsible for the technical and field support of the Liquid division.

Soprema Canada is a division of SOPREMA, Strasbourg, France, a manufacturer of waterproofing, insulation, soundproofing and vegetated solutions for the roofing, building envelope, and civil engineering sectors.