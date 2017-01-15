The ChemQuest Group Appoints Director

CINCINNATI – The ChemQuest Group Inc., a business strategy firm in specialty chemicals, has appointed Dr. Sudhir Hublikar as its Technology and Innovations Director.

In his new role at ChemQuest, Hublikar will leverage his technical experience in fibers, plastics, adhesives, coatings and composites to assist clients in diverse markets ranging from aerospace and defense, to building envelope, civil engineering and construction, as well as the industrial sector and textiles industry.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hublikar to our practice,” said Dan Murad, President/CEO of ChemQuest. “We feel confident that Sudhir can advance our clients’ profitability through his unique growth-oriented strategic approach to innovation for fibers, plastics, adhesives, coatings and composites. Moreover, Dr. Hublikar’s innovation methodology is a natural entrée into ChemQuest’s four pillars of service: business strategy, technology and development, buy-side advisory services in M&A (investment thesis through integration), and manufacturing, commercial and operational efficiencies.”

Hublikar’s career has spanned 30 years, with his most recent position held at Avery Dennison Corp., where he was Vice President of Adhesives and Coatings R&D and led the creation of multiple disruptive technology platforms (some commercialized in 2016), with growth potential exceeding $100 million.