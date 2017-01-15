John Fletcher Joins ASTM International Board of Directors

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — John Fletcher, Technical Support Manager for Elcometer Limited in Manchester, UK, will serve a three-year term on the ASTM International Board of Directors. Fletcher is based in Manchester, UK, but represents Elcometer Inc. at ASTM meetings.

Elcometer is a leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of coating and concrete inspection equipment, rebar, and metal detection and ultrasonic NDT. Fletcher has been with Elcometer since 1982 and previously served as a Development Group Leader at Mullard (Hazel Grove) Ltd. for 13 years.

A member of ASTM International since 2007, Fletcher is currently serving as the Vice Chairman of the Committee on Paint and Related Coatings, Materials, and Applications (D01).

Outside ASTM International, Fletcher is a Fellow of the Institute of Corrosion, serving as President from 2015 to 2016, and is a member of the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) and The Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC).

ASTM’s board of directors is made up of 25 leaders from an array of companies, associations, and government bodies worldwide. Several members are based outside the United States. Learn more at www.astm.org/COMMIT/BOD/ASTM.html.