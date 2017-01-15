Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education Offers Workshop

DURHAM, NH - Emulsion Polymers Consulting and Education LLC is offering its 2017 workshop, “Core-shell Latex Particles - Fundamental Aspects of Morphology Control” this June. Dr. John Tsavalas, Dr. Jeffrey Stubbs and Dr. Don Sundberg have joined forces to offer this intensive workshop dealing with basic factors controlling particle morphology in synthetic latices. The workshop is directed towards scientists and engineers involved in product development and latex processing operations, and who produce or use water-based latices for architectural and paper coatings, textiles and carpet backings, pressure-sensitive adhesives, printing inks, and impact modifiers.

The workshop is being offered June 5-8, 2017, on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. Click here for more information.