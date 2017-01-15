Confocal Raman Imaging Symposium Takes Place in September

ULM, Germany - WITec announced its 14th Confocal Raman Imaging Symposium will take place September 25-27, 2017, in Ulm, Germany.

The annual international conference for chemical characterization and imaging is a well-established forum in the Raman community for sharing recent developments in Raman imaging.

The symposium will feature speakers from various disciplines in industry and academia, insights into the latest Raman techniques and instrumentation, and the opportunity to present research results at the contributed talk and poster sessions.

For detailed program information and registration, visit www.raman.net.