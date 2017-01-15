Missouri S&T Offers Short Courses

ROLLA, MO - Missouri S&T announced dates for its short course, "Introduction to Paint Formulation." The course will be offered May 15-19, 2017. This course is intended to give attendees a fundamental knowledge of how to approach a starting formulation and troubleshoot it. The course involves both lecture and laboratory work. For more information, visit http://coatings.mst.edu. To register, e-mail mstformulation@mst.edu or call 573/341.4419. The course is held on Missouri S&T’s Rolla, Missouri, campus.

Missouri S&T is offering the online short course, "Introduction to the Coating Systems." This course is targeted for automotive and aviation OEM companies. The self-paced seminar will cover the painting system from the composition of paint to the evaluation of the dry film. The pigments, resin, solvents and additives will be discussed including their influence on the coating’s performance. Color measurement, surface profile and other evaluation criteria will be related to composition. The importance of surface preparation and other manufacturing criteria will show the system complexity and each step's importance.

Another online short course, "Surface Defects: Elimination from Human and Process Contaminants," is being offered. This course addresses many of the issues in prevention and minimization of defects. It covers the defects caused by the coating process, as well as human issues, including personal care product causes. Several of the surface defects are discussed, including basic principles and real-world automotive and aircraft examples. The highly practical approach of this course will greatly aid personnel involved in the painting operation to reduce and systematically approach issues.