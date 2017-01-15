OPC Polymers Announces Price Increases

COLUMBUS, OH - OPC Polymers announced price increases that apply to orders received after Jan. 18 and to shipments made after Jan. 25. Higher costs on basic materials including soya, acrylates, all solvents, plus uncertain markets, require upward minimum changes on vehicles: below 50% solids – $.0175; @ 50% and 60% solids - $.0225; @ 65%-75% solids - $.0275; higher solids vary. Customers will receive their individual product notices.