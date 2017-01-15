BASF to Increase Prices for Styrene-Butadiene Polymers in North America
January 15, 2017
CHARLOTTE, NC – Effective February 13, 2017, or as contracts allow, BASF will increase prices for styrene-butadiene latex polymers sold in North America. Prices will increase $0.07 per wet pound on high solids latex products, and $0.04 per wet pound on all other styrene-butadiene-based latex products sold into the construction, fiber-bonding and other related industries. The increase is necessitated by recent cost increases in the production of these products.
