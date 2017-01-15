Chemtura Expands Distribution Relationship with Azelis Americas

PHILADELPHIA -- Chemtura Corp. announced that Azelis Americas will be the sole distributor for its Great Lakes Solutions flame retardant products in the United States and Canada. This will encompass the complete brominated and phosphorus flame retardant product portfolios in combination with antimony and synergist and will become effective on Feb. 1, 2017. Chemtura will discontinue its flame retardant business relationship with Chempoint and Nexeo on Jan. 31, 2017.

Chad Kessler, Commercial Director for Great Lakes Solutions in the Americas, said, “Chemtura is committed to enabling our customers’ growth, hence consolidating our distribution channel with Azelis makes sense, given their world-class technical capabilities and supply chain expertise, which will allow Chemtura to more efficiently serve all market segments.”

Great Lakes Solutions, Azelis, Chempoint and Nexeo are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all customers and do not expect any disruptions as a result of this change. In December, Chempoint and Nexeo contacted all current customers and provided them with a transition letter. Azelis has also proactively begun contacting customers to help facilitate the transition

Customers with questions or who have not been contacted are asked to contact Chemtura’s Commercial Director Chad Kessler at 203/437.2089.