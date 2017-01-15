Lonza Extends Agreement with Azelis in Europe

ANTWERP, Belgium – Specialty chemicals distributor Azelis announced an extended distribution agreement in which the company will offer Lonza’s Materials Protection ingredients to market segments that include coatings, inks, and adhesives and sealants. The agreement covers Germany, Switzerland, UK, Benelux, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine. Azelis has served Lonza in France and Italy for more than 10 years and Turkey since 2015.

Effective January 1, 2017, the new mandate will strengthen Azelis’ position in offering a broad portfolio of industrial biocides with best-in-class regulatory expertise and technical support to clients in these markets.

To support the development of its biocide business, Azelis has employed Gilles Pradier as Business Development Manager for this segment. Pradier is a biocide specialist with over 20 years of experience in marketing and sales of industrial biocides. Based in the Azelis Paris office, Pradier will support the regional teams commercially and technically, as well as design and implement specific regional strategies for each target market.

Lonza biocides will complement the Azelis portfolio of additives and resins in waterborne formulations, giving customers an extended choice of products.

Lonza is also a strategic supplier for Azelis Americas, which has an agreement covering all of the United States.