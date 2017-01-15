Arkema to Upgrade Facility in Texas

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA - Arkema is investing $90 million on its Clear Lake, Texas, site to replace existing acrylic acid production units with modern facilities using the latest available technologies. The investment will position the Clear Lake site among the most competitive in North America while meeting growing demand in the region.

As part of its operational excellence program, Arkema has launched a project that will replace two 45kt-per-year acrylic acid reactors at the end of their life with a single 90kt-per-year reactor at the Clear Lake site. This investment will introduce new state-of-the-art manufacturing assets using the latest production technologies available.

The new unit is expected to come on-stream by mid-2019. At completion of this program, Clear Lake's total acrylic acid production capacity will be 270kt per year.

In the meantime, Arkema will continue to meet customer demand from its American plants, which benefited from a previous modernization program between 2012 and 2014, as well as its European and Asian plants.

With this investment, Arkema strengthens it ability to meet the growing demand in markets such as coatings and adhesives, polymers for water treatment, and enhanced oil and gas recovery.