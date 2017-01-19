Company News

Nexeo Solutions Expands Partnership with Silberline Manufacturing Co.

January 19, 2017
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Nexeo Solutions Inc. and Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc. have expanded their partnership with key accounts in the coatings, printing ink and plastic markets for special effect and performance aluminum pigments. Nexeo Solutions will also be representing Silberline’s roof coatings pigments, RC-65 and L-1015, in the roof coatings market.

The partnership strengthens Nexeo Solutions portfolio and enhances its position as a key supplier in this industry.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Silberline, one of our long-term strategic partners. This will enhance our ability to bring quality products and solutions to our customers,” said Joey Gullion, Nexeo Solutions Vice President of Specialty Chemicals.

