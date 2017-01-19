I-Tech Names Director of Marketing and Communications

GOTHENBURG, Sweden - Catherine Austin has assumed the role of Director Marketing and Communications at Gothenburg, Sweden-based I-Tech, the inventor and supplier of the marine anti-fouling agent Selektope®.

In the newly created position, Austin will direct the marketing strategy and external communications for Selektope. She will be responsible for raising the profile of the unique anti-fouling ingredient in the marine industry.

Austin has joined I-Tech following her departure from marine publishing and events company Fathom Maritime Intelligence, where she held the position of Executive Director. She is a technical journalist and has held the position of Editor-in-Chief for Ship Efficiency Review in addition to writing for various other marine trade media publications. Prior to this, she held a senior role in the Carbon War Room’s Shipping Operation and worked for specialist marine PR firm Blue Communications.

“I am very pleased that Catherine has joined I-Tech in the position of Director Marketing and Communications. Catherine’s experience in technical writing, research and communications coupled with her passion for Selektope make her the perfect addition to our growing team,” said Philip Chaabane, CEO of I-Tech AB.

Selektope is an active biocide that repels barnacle settlement on ships’ hulls by temporarily stimulating the barnacle larvae’s swimming behavior. It is distinguished by extremely low biocidal loading and has been approved by Japanese, Korean, Chinese and European regulatory bodies for professional and non-professional use.