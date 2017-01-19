EU Company News

Elcometer Opens Sales Office in Dubai

January 19, 2017
MANCHESTER, UK – Elcometer has opened a new United Arab Emirates office located in Dubai. Elcometer’s new subsidiary, EL Inspection & Blasting Equipment LLC, based in Dubai, is now open for business. This new operation is responsible for sales, after sales and training support in the United Arab Emirates for Elcometer’s complete range of coating, concrete and ultrasonic NDT inspection equipment.

EL Inspection & Blasting Equipment LLC is the 10th Elcometer international facility.

