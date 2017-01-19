Gelest Inc. Relocates Logistics Department

MORRISVILLE, PA – In its ongoing effort to continue supplying specialty silane, silicone and metal-organic materials efficiently and in a timely manner, Gelest Inc. has relocated its packing and shipping operations to its Progress Drive warehouse, located 0.3 miles from the Gelest headquarters and main campus in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.

The 150,000-square-foot facility is comprised of 50,000 square feet of heated storage, 60,000 square feet of unheated storage and over 15,000 square feet of flammable storage. Additionally, there are 3,600 square feet of devoted space for the packing and shipping departments, with seven pack-down areas, four devoted to standard R&D packing and three humidity-controlled rooms, plus three bulk breakdown rooms, seven shipping stations, two labeling stations, and 12 loading docks.

“In an effort to meet the current global demand for innovative silicon and metal-organic materials and to continue supplying our customers in a timely manner, we have completed the relocation of the packing and shipping departments to our new logistics operation that resides within our Progress Drive warehouse. As a result of a successful transition, the operations are running smoothly,” said Executive Vice President Joel Zazyczny, who also leads Gelest’s Logistics and Fulfillment Department. The warehouse is located at 1 Progress Drive, Morrisville, Pennsylvania.