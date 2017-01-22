RPM Acquires Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer

MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. has acquired Prime Resins to be part of its USL Group. Prime Resins is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and equipment for infrastructure construction and repair. Headquartered in Conyers, Georgia, Prime Resins has annual net sales of approximately $7 million. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed.

Prime Resins’ product line includes a broad range of polyurethane and epoxy grouts, foams, adhesives and coatings. They are primarily used for leak sealing, concrete structural repair, slab lifting and soil stabilization. Product applications include highways, roads, bridges, airport runways, sewage systems and retaining walls.

The USL Group is comprised of several business units that provide an array of coatings, products and services for infrastructure projects, including bridges, roadways and car parks. It is based in the U.K. and has operations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

“Prime Resins will operate within our USL Group of companies and will continue to be led by its founder and President, David Barton,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We intend to drive its top-line growth by leveraging the Prime Resins sales force to bring more of USL’s differentiated product technologies to the U.S. infrastructure market. At the same time, we will improve its bottom line through access to RPM’s raw materials purchasing network.”